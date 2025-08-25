Miyares: Roanoke College discriminated against women swimmers

Attorney General Jason Miyares says his office has found reasonable cause that Roanoke College violated the Virginia Human Rights Act and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 when a transgender individual tried to join the women's swimming team in 2023.

The swimmer withdrew from the team, but several team members sued over the incident. During a news conference at the Salem Public Library, Miyares said his office found Roanoke College both discriminated and retaliated against the swimmers who protested.

"It's a travesty, an utter travesty that these swimmers who should have been enjoying their collegiate experiences instead endured two years of hate for just having common sense," Miyares said. "They endured two years of hostility just for their desire to maintain a level playing field. They endured two years of harassment just for speaking out and advocating for themselves."

Miyares declined to speak on what might happen next, but lawyer Bill Bock said the finding would entitle the swimmers and their families to pursue monetary damages from Roanoke College.

Roanoke College did not immediately respond to a request for comment.