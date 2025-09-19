All-terrain wheelchair now available at New River Trail State Park

With fall approaching, we can soon expect to see the oranges, reds and yellows across Virginia as trees begin changing color. This year, visitors who use wheelchairs will have more access to the views along the New River Trail, thanks to a new all-terrain motorized wheelchair that’s free to use.

Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation One of the all-terrain wheelchairs is located at Claytor Lake State Park in Pulaski County

“People talk about the outdoors being therapy for the mind body and soul,” said Sam Sweeney, manager at New River Trail State Park. He said the state park system is working to increase accessibility to allow more people to be able to explore nature. These wheelchairs, and other accessibility projects at Virginia State Parks is funded through license plate sales. There are now six state parks across Virginia that offer these all-terrain wheelchairs.

The New River Trail is unpaved and made of crushed stone. Sweeney said the trail is relatively flat and runs right beside the river, making it an ideal ride for these heavy-duty wheelchairs.

“The noise of the rapids and the river itself and just also at the same time, the quietness and the serenity of it. [It] gives people that opportunity to get a break from what’s troubled them, or just to get away from everything and just relax for a change,” Sweeney said.

He said the all-terrain wheelchair has the ability to drive through rugged areas most wheelchairs couldn’t easily access. It can travel about 20 miles in a day, beginning at foster falls in Wythe County and is free to reserve.

Anyone interested in making a reservation should reach out to New River Trail State Park at least 48 hours ahead of time. Reservations can be made on their website. Visitors without internet access can also call the park office, 276-699-6778.