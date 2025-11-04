Virginia voters talk issues, candidates and philosophy as they cast their ballots

Today’s election involves candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state delegates and school board members in some places, but voters were thinking about national and international issues too when they cast their ballots.

“I’m the mom of three boys, so the things that are important to me are education, gun reform, access to health.”

“We, for the most part, are very weary of Trump, so we will vote for anything that’s not Trump.”

“School board issues, because I work for the school system.”

“Oh, the economy is a big one. Gun safety is a big one. Healthcare.”

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ Twins Cam and Ellie Speight accompany their mom, Marilyn, to vote in Crozet.

“How about democracy and women’s rights.”

“I am a pro-life voter, and this is the most important issue for me – to be able to protect the weak.”

“Women’s rights are on my mind and access to food.”

“I’d say cost of living, and also the current state of affairs.”

“Of course I’m worried about the economy. I’m worried about the shutdown of government. I’m worried about the world situation.”

“We need a state government that protects democracy and that ensures that education remains funded, helps out with social issues, and so I think this is a really important election.”

Polls have shown the race for lieutenant governor is close and the race for attorney general even closer – perhaps because of recent disclosures involving one candidate, Jay Jones. In a leaked conversation online, Jones had mentioned his dislike for a leading Republican politician, talking openly about shooting him and his children. We asked voters if that influenced their decision.

“It did, but it didn’t change my vote. On his worst day, he’s still better than his opponent.”

“I really felt like that was a disqualifier – not really fit for public service if he could say something like that.”

“It was completely unacceptable.”

“I don’t know. It’s not a major decisive factor for me”

“I’m not familiar with that.”

“Did I agree with it? No, but that was the candidate that I chose.”

“Did the Jay Jones stuff bother you?"

“It did not, because we’re in just such a chaotic time for rhetoric, so I just looked at the issues, and not what’s been said.”

“To me it’s just the broader landscape of what politics has become today, which is so unfortunate.”

“Did the Jay Jones stuff bother you at all?”

“Yes, it did.”

“Very much so!”

"So did you just not vote in that race, or did you vote for the Republican?”

“I voted for the Republican.”

“The things he said were a little disturbing, but I think the alternative is somebody who’s just going to be a complete political puppet.”

“It bothered me – yeah.” “Did it change the way you voted?” “no.”

“I think that Jay Jones can say regrettable things, and when we say regrettable things, we should recognize it. That shouldn’t be said.”

“It just makes me very sad about the lack of standards currently.”

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ On one thing, Democrats and Republicans seem to agree. Both parties had dogs helping to staff their tables at this polling place. Miso (above) wags for the GOP.

We also wondered about Virginians willingness to vote in an age of cynicism and talk of rigged elections. For some, it’s an important exercise in democracy.

“To help the community and be a good role model for our kids.”

“If we don’t vote, then we don’t get a say.”

“Because it’s a patriotic duty.”

“Nothing would keep me from coming and voting today.”

“People didn’t always have the right to vote, and it’s our democracy. You should do it.”

“It’s an honor. It’s a privilege. I remember when women didn’t get to vote.”

“Our country is in bad shape, and I think everyone needs to get out there and vote to uphold what they think are the values this country should have.”

“At least we’re finally going to have a woman governor. May it be the right one!”

The polls close at 7 p.m., and even those who have not yet registered can do so before voting today.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.