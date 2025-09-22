Where is early voting the most popular in Virginia?

Early voting has already started in Virginia, although some locations are more likely to have early voters than others.

Today is Election Day, and so is tomorrow. And basically almost every weekday between now and Tuesday, November 4th when the polls close at 7 pm. Ever since Virginia began its 45 days of early voting, one jurisdiction has adopted the trend a little more than the others – Arlington. That's no surprise, says George Mason professor and former Arlington County Board member John Milliken.

"Many people here work for or work around government, and they pay attention to elections," Milliken says. "So, the idea that they would be motivated to come out and come out early and get their outrage registered doesn't surprise me at all."

Coming in for a close second is Charlottesville, which also posts some of the highest early vote numbers anywhere in Virginia.

"It's partly just geography. We're a small, 10-square mile city with one early voting location that's right on the downtown mall," says former Delegate Sally Hudson, who is now with Ranked Choice Virginia. "So, it's really easy to do here. I just had lunch with friends, and I'm about to go vote right now."

One other important similarity between Arlington and Charlottesville; they're both early adopters of ranked choice voting.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.