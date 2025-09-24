Virginia’s autism community responds to Trump administration’s Tylenol claim

President Donald Trump told the nation this week a common drug has been linked to an increase in autism in newborns when used during pregnancy. But for Virginians who are members of, and advocate for, the autism community, the statement left them scratching their heads.

The Trump administration had been promising a breakthrough in autism and research since he took office. On Monday he shared details.

“Acetaminophen," The president said, struggling to pronounce the medication he was now advising against, "which is basically commonly known as Tylenol, during pregnancy can be associated with a very increased risk of autism.”

A statement from the FDA released shortly after Trump’s comments was less certain and reads “a causal relationship has not been established [between the drug and autism] and there are contrary studies in the scientific literature.”

In the wake of Trump’s comments, the Arc of Virginia, The Virginia Board for People with Disabilities and the Autism Society of Northern Virginia put out a joint statement asking elected officials to make sure, “anything said publicly that outlines policy is truly evidence based and is based on rigorous evaluation and a commitment to accuracy.”

Connor Cummings has autism, lives in Fairfax, is a member of Virginia’s Disability Board, and has advocated for his community at the General Assembly since 2014. He read a letter he’s sending to the White House which included this passage:

“I don’t ever want a mom to feel guilty for thinking they caused something to me. I’m not a bad circumstance. And moms are nothing but love, light and angles,” he wrote. "We are not less; we are humans. We are your sons, daughters, grandchildren, and neighbors. We are incredible."

Trump also announced new funding to support autism research. In his letter, Cummings welcomed that funding, but he also hopes to remind Trump of programs like Medicaid his community relies on.

Fairfax Democratic Delegate Laura Jane Cohen, who has a child with autism, was less diplomatic in a statement sent to Radio IQ.

"Can you imagine someone telling you 'It's your fault your kid has autism' and being completely wrong?" she said, using additional language we are unable to publish.

