Cardinal Conversation: Zoning laws and abortion clinics
Zoning ordinances have become the latest tool that localities in Virginia are using to discourage or prevent the opening of abortion clinics in their jurisdictions. Bedford County changed its zoning definitions this summer and now Lynchburg is following suit.
Cardinal News reporter Emma Malinak is covering this story, and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a nonprofit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.