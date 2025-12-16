Most well water in Virginia likely has PFAS, researchers find

Towns and cities across Virginia are now required to test for levels of PFAS in public water. But much less is known about whether forever chemicals may be in well water.

1 in 5 Virginians rely on wells, springs, and cisterns for their household water, according to the state Department of Health.

A recent study found there is virtually nowhere in Virginia where you won’t find some traces of PFAS in the water, even in rural wells. “What we found is that PFAS is pretty much everywhere,” said Nick McLelland, a masters engineering student at Virginia Tech who worked on the study. “We found it 100% of our samples.”

For his thesis, McLelland tested over 300 wells across the Commonwealth. He said the levels of PFAS he detected in the wells were quite small and likely don’t post significant health risk. However, their testing also showed many wells contain high levels of lead and coliform—which have significant health risks.

McLelland’s advisor, Leigh Anne Krometis, said there are solutions for well owners. “The same kind of treatment that gets rid of PFAS, like reverse osmosis, activated carbon filters, also will remove things like lead,” Krometis said.

These systems can be expensive, and Krometis said more assistance to help well owners afford filters would have long-lasting health benefits.

Unlike town or city water systems, testing for private water is the responsibility of residents. Krometis suggested residents get well water tested every few years.

“Good well maintenance will protect you from the things we do know, and the things we don’t,” Krometis advised.

The Virginia Household Water Quality Program does offer funding to help residents pay for water testing or do their own tests on the quality of their well or spring water.

