New Virginia school accountability framework is an improvement, analysts say

Virginia’s new school accountability framework was put in place for the 2024-2025 school year and the first results were published just this month.

Analysts with the non-partisan Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, or JLARC, studied the new system and presented their findings to legislators Tuesday.

"We found the new accountability is more effective and useful than the state’s prior system," project Leader Joe McMahon told them.

JLARC report

But McMahon also identified some weak spots: Labels like distinguished or off-track don’t communicate performance or relate to one another. Scoring thresholds don’t account for how different school levels are measured, which gives high schools an easier pass. And the framework gives more weight to proficiency rather than growth.

Analysts say that last point an important factor for schools with higher numbers of economically disadvantaged students because schools can’t control those outside factors.

Schools that fall short are supposed to get special assistance from the state, but that’s been a long-running problem, according to JLARC staff director Hal Greer.

"And, unfortunately, the state and DOE have consistently fallen short in delivering a high quality and effective school improvement program," Greer told legislators.

Analysts noted the Department of Education redesigned its school improvement program. But they also told legislators they might have to require a detailed plan and better implementation and reporting.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.