Report of active attacker at UVA sets off university-wide alert, but nothing found

RADIO IQ | By David Seidel
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:17 PM EST

University of Virginia police have given the all clear after an alert locked down the Charlottesville campus.

The report initially warned of a potential active attacker armed with a gun near Shannon Library on McCormick Road. That first report was just after 3:00 Monday afternoon.

University police say they’ve found no evidence of an attacker or threat at the library or anywhere nearby.

They are investigating the false report.

Updated: November 3, 2025 at 4:54 PM EST
Story updated to reflect all clear from police
David Seidel
David Seidel is Radio IQ's News Director.
