Report of active attacker at UVA sets off university-wide alert, but nothing found
University of Virginia police have given the all clear after an alert locked down the Charlottesville campus.
The report initially warned of a potential active attacker armed with a gun near Shannon Library on McCormick Road. That first report was just after 3:00 Monday afternoon.
University police say they’ve found no evidence of an attacker or threat at the library or anywhere nearby.
UVA Emergency Alert: 4:43 PM. Situation at Shannon Library is ALL CLEAR. After extensive investigation, police identified no evidence of attack or threat on UVA Grounds or nearby. Investigation into false report ongoing. Clear to resume normal operations.— UVA Police Division (@UVAPolice) November 3, 2025
They are investigating the false report.
Updated: November 3, 2025 at 4:54 PM EST
