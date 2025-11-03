What a "wealth proceeds tax" could look like in Virginia

When the General Assembly goes into session in January, members will have to balance the books on the next budget. And advocates say a new tax should be considered.

Tax the rich. That's the idea behind the wealth proceeds tax, which would hit things like dividends, interest and capital gains. A new report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy says a three percent wealth proceeds tax in Virginia would generate about a billion dollars of new revenue.

"Most public opinion polls show that people have a pretty good consensus on taxing wealthy people and wanting to see wealthy people pay more in taxes rather than less," says Sara Austin, a senior analyst at the institute. "And the wealth proceeds tax is a really well-designed tax to make sure that we are only targeting people with high amounts of wealth."

Raising taxes on proceeds from wealth would hit high-income people while other options like raising the sales tax would disproportionately harm low-income people, says Rodrigo Soto at the Commonwealth Institute.

"Virginia's top state income tax rate has a millionaire and a teacher at the same top state income tax rate, and there's something inherently unfair about that," Soto says. "So, what we're asking is for the ultra wealthy to finally pay their fair share here in Virginia."

Minnesota created a one percent wealth income tax two years ago, and so supporters say Virginia can use that example when a new General Assembly gavels into session with a new governor next year.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.