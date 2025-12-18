Violent crime continues to decline in Virginia, but hate crimes are growing

Violent crime continues to trend downward in Virginia. But the state saw a big increase in hate crimes for a second straight year.

The latest annual report from Virginia State Police covers the 2024 calendar year and was issued Thursday.

The number of reported homicides declined by 19% compared to the previous year, continuing a downward trend that started in 2022. Overall violent crime, which includes murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault was down 7%. Vehicle thefts, drug arrests and burglaries all declined, as well.

But reported hate crimes increased by 25%. That’s on top of a 50% increase the year before.

Most hate crimes were racially or ethnically motivated. But the number of hate crimes involving religious bias doubled. State police said that’s mainly because of crimes directed at Jewish people.

