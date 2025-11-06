Spanberger, Youngkin share lunch in long-running, Virginia tradition

Virginia’s outgoing governor, Republican Glenn Youngkin, had lunch with the Democratic governor-elect Abigail Spanberger Thursday. It’s part of a long-running tradition that both said was pleasant and part of a healthy transition of power.

First off, they had crab cakes - Virginia crab cakes.

Afterward, outgoing Governor Glenn Youngkin said his team was already working to get Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger up and running on day one.

“Our administration is fully, fully standing by to support in any aspect necessary to make sure the transition goes smoothly and that Governor-elect Spanberger is ready on day one to do the job,” Youngkin said.

Asked if she viewed Democrat’s historic wins Tuesday as a mandate, Spanberger said she would fulfil her campaign promises.

“Increasing housing supply, lowering cost of housing and energy and ultimately health care," Spanberger told the press. Obviously, there’s going to be some challenges along the way with some of the impacts of some federal legislation on the state.”

The governor-elect also said she took input from Youngkin as she aims to move herself and her family into the governor’s mansion: “It’s wonderful to have a preceding governor who is committed to making sure some of those things you didn’t even know to ask questions are answered.”

Spanberger won't move into the Governor’s mansion until after her inauguration on January 17th. And Youngkin’s work isn’t done either; he’ll submit a final budget in December before the start of the 2026 legislative session.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.