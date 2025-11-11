VCU study: Tick-borne meat allergy exploding in Northeast, Southern U.S.

Nothing ruins a nature walk like a tick bite, and scientists say concerns from those bites are growing beyond Lyme disease.

It’s called alpha-gal syndrome, and it can make you allergic to beef and pork. Dr. Vinay Jahagirdar is with VCU’s Gastroenterology Fellowship Training Program.

“Unlike most food allergies these symptoms usually start hours later, often in the middle of the night after dinner," Jahagirdar said in an interview with Radio IQ. "This alpha-gal syndrome is triggered by prior tick bites, especially the lone start tick in the US.”

Jahagirdar said, as the environment warms, the Long Star tick has become less bound by its namesake and is now being seen more and more along the mid-Atlantic coast.

Symptoms can be mild - diarrhea, cramps and swelling - but more serious symptoms, including anaphylaxis, can also occur. Most have gut symptoms, but the hint that you’ve got it is mainly the late-night flare up.

And while science has found ways to battle other tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease, Jahagirdar said alpha-gal sufferers are not so lucky, but the condition can fade… as long as you don’t get more tick bites.

“Preventing tick bites is huge because repeat bites can cause this allergy to rev up," Jahagirdar said. "So, use your repellants, wear treated clothing, do you tick checks and remove ticks promptly if you see them.”

Something to keep in mind as you take those fall hikes this season.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.