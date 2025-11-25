For Native Americans in Virginia, November is a month of educating and healing

This is Native American Heritage month where we take time to recognize the history,

culture, contributions and achievements of Indigenous people. For many of the Tribes in Virginia it’s a way to educate the public and to heal centuries of trauma.

Pamela D'Angelo / Virginia Public Radio Chickahominy Chief Stephen Adkins speaks at an event at Virginia Commonwealth University

On a recent day in a packed room at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Cabell Library, the audience is quiet. All are focused on Chickahominy Chief Stephen Adkins.

"No person could get married in Virginia as an Indian. Children couldn’t be

given Indian names," Adkins recounted. "Indian women were actually rendered in a position where they couldn’t bear children. They were sterilized. And lots of horrific things were done to Indians in the Commonwealth of Virginia."

VCU’s Humanities Research Center, Provost and Library co-hosted the event. For Chief Adkins and other tribal leaders, it was an opportunity to set the record straight and educate the public on the darker moments in their history.

Much of that history is still kept out of classroom textbooks. This includes the legacy of Chief Justice John Marshall, who didn’t think Indigenous people were smart enough to care for the land.

"It would be great if he could be here in Richmond at the end of a heavy rainfall and drink water out of the combined sewage overflow and then tell me who are the better stewards," Chief Adkins told the gathering.

Troy Adkins, a Chickahominy citizen, also participated in the symposium. He wants a more complete narrative of his and other Tribe’s histories taught in Virginia classrooms.

"What we went through, what we endured. The good, the bad and the ugly. We’re still here. And that’s what we want to see taught in our school systems," Troy Adkins noted.

There are seven federally recognized Tribes in Virginia. This gives them sovereignty with their own governments and, little by little, a seat at the table in some local and state matters, including the Department of Education.

