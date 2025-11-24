Virginia shoppers, store owners see higher prices ahead of holiday season

For many, the holidays come hand in hand with a big feast. But new reports suggest this year’s feast could cost Virginians more than ever.

It’s been a common complaint for the past few years, one confirmed even by a recent survey from Fox News that found 85% of respondents say grocery prices have gone up.

It certainly wasn’t news to James Henderson, a Richmond-based Instacart shopper who was in the middle of packing his car with an order when he told me he’s seen prices go up at least 10% over what he saw last year.

“It’s crazy, the prices have gotten way too high.”

Henderson said he’d likely cut back on some luxuries this season - less booze and less fancy meats.

“Anything red meat?" he said with laugh. "Absolutely not.”

Richmond resident Kathy Burgess had just gotten most of her pre-Thanksgiving shopping done.

“It went fine! It went smooth," she said before adding: "it was expensive.”

Burgess said she was more price conscious this year, using coupons and buying generic when she could.

Food costs are hitting retailers just as hard. Jon Henry runs the Jon Henry General Store in New Market. He’s moved to offering more bulk sales options in an effort to offer lower prices and compete with big box stores.

“Our potatoes are normal at a 5-pound bag price, but when it comes to a 50-pound bag, it’s on sale for $19.99," he told Radio IQ. "That’s the real big savings and we’re seeing a pretty big demand on those.”

And while a recent Wallet Hub survey found two out of three Americans think the holidays will be less fun because of the economy, Henderson disagrees.

“Even though prices are high, as long as you’re with loved ones everything should be good,” he said.

And Henry thinks shoppers are looking to save money and find creative ways to spend time with family.

“Everyone is switching their seafood orders for the holidays to shell oysters instead of pre-shucked oysters, I guess to save money," he said. "That way you get a two-hour family activity shucking a couple hundred oyster shells.”

