George Mason University students tried to increase turnout there... and it worked

Young people are becoming more interested – and more active – in Virginia politics. One group of college students worked to turn out the vote this year.

You've probably heard it so many times it's axiomatic: young people just don't vote.

"We've tried to change that narrative."

That's Rithvik Hari, a freshman at George Mason University. He was part of a research experiment to figure out ways to increase turnout among college students.

"Young people were like, 'I don't agree with what's going on. I need to have my say, and I need to voice my concerns.' And voting is the way to do that," Hari says.

"We've seen such a big rise in the amount of different Instagrams that have popped up," says Jerusalem Mekonnen, also a freshman at George Mason. "People have been using creative means to make sure that students know that their voice is powerful."

"We are the next generations coming up to make the next change makers, the next leaders, the next policymakers, the next world changers," says sophomore Skylar Ringo. "We really emphasize that we are the future of this country and how fragile our democracy is in right now."

The experiment was a success: George Mason was the only precinct in Fairfax County to see an increase in voter turnout compared to the 2024 presidential election.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.