Google revealed as potential developer of Roanoke County data center

Google is the company considering a Roanoke County site for a data center. The Western Virginia Regional Industrial Facilities Authority confirmed the company's involvement in the project Friday morning.

In a statement, the authority says Google is in the due diligence period of its acquisition of a parcel in the Wood Haven Technology Center. That period is expected to continue until March.

In the statement, Google's regional public affairs manager, Clay Allsop, said "we are committed to growing this collaboration as a long-term partner in the Roanoke Region." The company is already working on another data center project in Botetourt County.

The Wood Haven proposal has attracted significant public pushback, particularly when it was clouded in secrecy because of a non-disclosure agreement.

In the Friday statement, John Hull, executive director of the authority, said the partnership with Google will "support jobs, strengthen the regional tax base, and fund community investment.”