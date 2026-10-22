Virginia Senate President faces federal charges related to weed shop, political dealings

The most powerful woman in Virginia’s Senate turned herself in to the FBI this morning on charges related to a weed shop she owns in her Portsmouth district.

The charges against Senate President Louise Lucas listed in the sprawling federal indictment include racketeering, drug trafficking, wire fraud and others. U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the charges against Lucas and some of her family members Thursday morning.

“She arranged for the acquisition and distribution of marijuana. That she supervised the laundering of marijuana proceeds," Blanche told reporters. "And that she used her political influence to demand and accept a bribe and attempted to influence Virginia legislation for the benefit for herself and her family.”

Steve Helber / AP FBI Director Kash Patel,right, US Attorney General Todd Blanche,left, and Assistant US attorney Theophani Stamos, during a press conference announcing the indictment of Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, Thursday Oct. 22, 2026, in Norfolk, Va.

Details in the criminal complaint include text messages and photos, including one exchange in which she allegedly sought to recover funds from another indicted individual, Prince Albert William Hudson, that reads: “Yes, we can make a lot of money but, before we start down that road again; how about we begin with you sending at least a good faith payment of the money you owe me…”

In a statement, Lucas called the charges an attempt to intimidate her saying, "Today, the FBI, DOJ and the full weight of the federal government have been wielded against an 82-year-old great-grandmother."

Lucas promised to fight the charges in court. Senate Majority Leader Scott Surrovel asked the public to remember she is presumed innocent until proven guilty and told Radio IQ he was backing her in that fight.

“People have been wondering if another shoe was going to drop and today, we found out it did," Surovell said in a phone call. A lot of us still have concerns about the Department of Justice’s process by which these charges were issued.”

In a statement, Senate Republican Minority Leader Ryan McDougle called the allegations against Lucas "serious," and said, "the justice system will continue to do its job and get to the bottom of it."

In separate statements, House Speaker Don Scott, Governor Abigial Spanberger and Attorney General Jay Jones, all fellow Democrats, said Lucas deserves a fair trial.

"The Trump administration’s weaponization of the justice system is deeply troubling — as are the allegations made in this indictment," Scott said.

Spanberger also questioned the timing of the charges.

“The timing of this indictment undermines the U.S. Department of Justice’s previously longstanding policy of not taking legal actions — to include indictments or significant investigative steps — close to an election and sadly," the Governor said in a written statement after avoiding reporters' questions on the topic at an event in Goochland Thursday morning. "This timing further erodes the trust the American people deserve to have in the Department of Justice.”

Among those indicted with Lucas was her daughter Lisa Burke who's currently running for local office. When asked about the DOJ’s policy of not filing charges within 90 days of an election, Blanche told reporters, “There's nothing improper.”

At an appearance in Norfolk federal court this afternoon, Lucas pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on personal recognizance.