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Campaign launched to restore downtown Roanoke landmark

RADIO IQ | By David Seidel
Published October 30, 2026 at 11:11 AM EDT
The H and C Coffee sign in downtown Roanoke on Oct. 30, 2026
David Seidel
/
Radio IQ
The H and C Coffee sign in downtown Roanoke on Oct. 30, 2026

For more than 75 years, the H&C Coffee sign has occupied a prominent spot in downtown Roanoke’s skyline.

Its glowing neon tubing pours coffee from an urn into a cup… when it’s operating correctly. And in recent years, that’s been a problem.

Now the Historical Society of Western Virginia has acquired the sign and is starting a fundraising campaign to repair and restore it. The neon tubing will be replaced with LED lighting that provides a similar glow and the sign’s structural support will be repaired.

The campaign goal of $430,000 will pay for the immediate work and create a fund for future maintenance. About $129,000 has already been raised according to an announcement released Friday morning.

The sign is expected to be shining again sometime in 2027.

Three landmarks on Roanoke's skyline: The H&C Coffee sign, the Dr. Pepper sign, and the Mill Mountain Star in the background on Oct. 30, 2026
David Seidel
/
Radio IQ
Three landmarks on Roanoke's skyline: The H&C Coffee sign, the Dr. Pepper sign, and the Mill Mountain Star in the background on Oct. 30, 2026
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David Seidel
David Seidel is Radio IQ's News Director.
See stories by David Seidel