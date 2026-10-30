Campaign launched to restore downtown Roanoke landmark

For more than 75 years, the H&C Coffee sign has occupied a prominent spot in downtown Roanoke’s skyline.

Its glowing neon tubing pours coffee from an urn into a cup… when it’s operating correctly. And in recent years, that’s been a problem.

Now the Historical Society of Western Virginia has acquired the sign and is starting a fundraising campaign to repair and restore it. The neon tubing will be replaced with LED lighting that provides a similar glow and the sign’s structural support will be repaired.

The campaign goal of $430,000 will pay for the immediate work and create a fund for future maintenance. About $129,000 has already been raised according to an announcement released Friday morning.

The sign is expected to be shining again sometime in 2027.