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Cardinal Conversation: Virginians widely voted down a sales tax increase for public school improvements

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published November 9, 2026 at 4:07 AM EST

According to a state report, Virginia public schools need more than 20 billon dollars for infrastructure improvements.

On Election Day, voters in 47 localities around Virginia were asked to approve 1% sales tax increase to fund school construction and improvements. In two-thirds of those localities, voters said, "no."

Cardinal News reporter Meghan Mangrum has been covering this issue, and she spoke with Fred Echols.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.
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Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols