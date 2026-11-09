Cardinal Conversation: Virginians widely voted down a sales tax increase for public school improvements
According to a state report, Virginia public schools need more than 20 billon dollars for infrastructure improvements.
On Election Day, voters in 47 localities around Virginia were asked to approve 1% sales tax increase to fund school construction and improvements. In two-thirds of those localities, voters said, "no."
Cardinal News reporter Meghan Mangrum has been covering this issue, and she spoke with Fred Echols.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, online, independent news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.