Carolyn Beeler is the co-host of The World.

She joined the show in 2015 to cover the environment, and for eight years reported and edited stories about climate change across the globe.

Beeler has reported from all seven continents and been recognized with some of journalism’s top awards.

Before working at The World, Beeler reported for WHYY in Philadelphia, helping pilot the weekly health and science show, "The Pulse." She also reported from Berlin for a year as a Robert Bosch Foundation fellow.

Beeler studied journalism at Northwestern University and learned how to make radio as a Kroc fellow at NPR.

