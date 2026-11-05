Jim Messina: A Career Retrospective Live Show

Jim Messina of the enormously successful soft rock duo Loggins & Messina brings his sixty plus years of experience in the music business as a songwriter, performer, producer and engineer on the road with his band The Roadrunners. Having previously been a part of The Buffalo Springfield, the country rock band Poco, and a successful solo artist Jim and the Roadrunners present a career spanning evening of music and story telling - Thursday, Nov. 5th at The Jefferson Center in Roanoke. Tickets and info at www.jeffcenter.org

Jim chats with Luke Currie about his long career and what's next as he continues to create music.