Palmyra homecoming concert to benefit music education

Virginia's own Palmyra return from the road with an intimate benefit performance at Fitzpatrick Hall in Roanoke's Jefferson Center Friday November 6th at 6:30pm. The band sets its sights on the future with a unique 'pay what you can' ticketing model and will perform in the midst of the audience as they play old, new, and even unheard songs. 75% of the proceeds go to benefit The Downtown Music Lab, an organization that was instrumental, pun intended, to Sasha Leonard. She spoke with Luke Currie about this exciting new chapter for the band as they take a break from the road. For more information visit www.jeffcenter.org