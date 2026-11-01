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Hoot and Holler Radio

Hoot and Holler Radio - John Jackson and Hettie Farley

By Lee Hunsaker
Published November 1, 2026 at 2:49 PM EST

Host Lee Hunsaker presents two true spooky tales from the Grandin Theatre stage: Hettie Farley recounts a late-night dorm room encounter with a sorrowful woman in white, and John Jackson tells the story of nosy neighbor Caroline, her mysterious disappearance, and the unsettling aftermath, including a psychic reading.

The episode features post-performance interviews with both storytellers and captures themes of grief, community memory, and the eerie ways the past can reach into the present.

Hoot and Holler Radio
Lee Hunsaker
Gatherer of stories and recruiter of the brave souls to tell them at Hoot and Holler.
See stories by Lee Hunsaker