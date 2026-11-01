Hoot and Holler Radio - John Jackson and Hettie Farley

Host Lee Hunsaker presents two true spooky tales from the Grandin Theatre stage: Hettie Farley recounts a late-night dorm room encounter with a sorrowful woman in white, and John Jackson tells the story of nosy neighbor Caroline, her mysterious disappearance, and the unsettling aftermath, including a psychic reading.

The episode features post-performance interviews with both storytellers and captures themes of grief, community memory, and the eerie ways the past can reach into the present.