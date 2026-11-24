In this episode, two storytellers share intimate journeys of reclaiming voice and heritage. Aimée Klaas-Bostwick describes feeling silenced for years until a forest-bathing retreat and a moment spooning a fallen tree helped her rediscover herself and speak with courage.

Food writer Layla Khoury-Hanold recounts recreating her grandmother Sita’s pita bread while wearing a beloved apron, uncovering family recipes, tradition, and a renewed connection to the women who came before her.