Naturally Curious: Abby Hamilton, President & CEO of United Way of Virginia's Blue Ridge

Abby Hamilton is the president and CEO of the United Way of Virginia's Blue Ridge. During this episode of Naturally Curious, we're going to discuss early childhood education, workforce development, and how the United Way tackles the most difficult challenges facing the region. And we'll go deeper. You'll hear about leadership, career development and how Abby's career path can inspire you or those around you.

In fact, we'll even address some of the interesting aspects of immigration. Not only that, but we'll dig into how the United Way as a leading national nonprofit organization has had to adjust their approach. It's an ongoing evolution, and you'll see how Abby is facing these times head-on. With a deep passion for doing good, you're in for a treat with this episode.