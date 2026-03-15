Naturally Curious: Xavier Duckett, Founder of The Humble Hustle Company

In this episode of Naturally Curious, we sit down with Xavier Duckett - photographer, mentor, and founder of The Humble Hustle Company, a Roanoke-based nonprofit built on a simple but powerful idea: Keep Giving. What began as a grassroots T‑shirt project has grown into a creative hub supporting Black youth, connecting diverse communities, and redefining what it means to give back with intention.

Xavier shares how he left his 9‑to‑5 to pursue his vision full‑time, why a missing “U” in Hmble Hstle carries a message of purpose, and how a clothing line evolved into a community space that blends art, entrepreneurship, and service. His story is one of risk, reinvention, and relentless generosity - and a reminder that sometimes the boldest step is choosing to bet on yourself.