Naturally Curious: Sam Calhoun, the Chief Operating Officer of Across the Way Productions and a driving force behind FloydFest

This week on Naturally Curious, host Bruce C. Bryan sits down with Sam Calhoun, the Chief Operating Officer of Across the Way Productions and a driving force behind the legendary FloydFest.

As the "man behind the scenes," Sam discusses the intricate art of Placemaking—the philosophy of transforming a physical space into a community-driven destination. Whether it’s the rolling hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains or a downtown stage, Sam shares how live music acts as a catalyst for bringing people together.