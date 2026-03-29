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Naturally Curious

Naturally Curious: Sam Calhoun, the Chief Operating Officer of Across the Way Productions and a driving force behind FloydFest

Published March 29, 2026 at 7:29 PM EDT

This week on Naturally Curious, host Bruce C. Bryan sits down with Sam Calhoun, the Chief Operating Officer of Across the Way Productions and a driving force behind the legendary FloydFest.

As the "man behind the scenes," Sam discusses the intricate art of Placemaking—the philosophy of transforming a physical space into a community-driven destination. Whether it’s the rolling hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains or a downtown stage, Sam shares how live music acts as a catalyst for bringing people together.

Naturally Curious