Naturally Curious: Hospitality and Workforce Development with Dr. Jai Girard

In this episode of Naturally Curious, Bruce C. Bryan talks with Dr. Jai Girard from the Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association. They discuss her transition from Texas to Virginia, a move sparked by her father’s health needs and a timely job offer from James Madison University. Dr. Girard shares how her early days bartending and managing a nightclub eventually led her to pursue a PhD and a career in academia before moving into her current role focused on education and workforce development.

The conversation explores the importance of the hospitality industry as a major economic driver for Virginia and a vital training ground for "durable skills" like empathy and problem-solving. Dr. Girard highlights her work with ProStart, a program that introduces high school students and individuals in the Department of Corrections to culinary and management careers. She also talks about her passion for neonatal kitten rescue and why she believes internships are the best way for students to figure out their true career fit. It's a look at the human side of travel and tourism and how the industry is evolving to meet the needs of a younger workforce.