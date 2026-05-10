Naturally Curious: Charlie Counts - Meeting Your Local Fishmonger

In this episode of Naturally Curious, Bruce C. Bryan sits down with Charlie Counts of Local Seafood Delivery to explore the winding journey of a modern fishmonger. Growing up on a tobacco and cattle farm in Southwest Virginia, Charlie’s career took a sharp turn from Black Angus beef to the docks of North Carolina after a single lightbulb moment during a family vacation. The conversation explores the reality of eleven-hour weekly commutes, the intensity of vying for the best catch at the docks, and why he chooses to drive the extra mile to maintain deep-rooted relationships with his coastal suppliers.

The episode also highlights the unique culture of local farmers markets, where Charlie has become a staple for seafood lovers from Roanoke to Blacksburg. Listeners will hear about the "hogfish" craze, the importance of sustainable United States fisheries, and even a few stories from the road involving hitchhikers and the pursuit of the perfect taco. It’s a look at what's required to bring the coast to the mountains, proving that for this "fish guy," the business is truly all about the people and the fellowship of a fresh meal.