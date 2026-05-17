Naturally Curious: Building a Winning Culture with Coach Emilee Dunton

For the first time in nearly forty five years, Hollins University women's basketball has secured a winning record in the NCAA era. Coach Emilee Dunton joins Naturally Curious to discuss the relentless, loyal, and passionate mindset required to turn a program around after a decade of dedicated building. From growing up in a Division I household to navigating the unique dynamic of having her own father as an assistant coach, she shares how her experience as a point guard shaped her holistic approach to leadership. We explore her strategy of keeping a smaller, more focused roster of twelve players to ensure clear communication and high expectations. Coach Dunton also provides an honest look at balancing the high stakes of head coaching and recruiting with her newest role as a mother to her nine month old son. This conversation offers deep insights into shifting a team culture toward sustained excellence and creating a home court advantage that rivals the best in the conference.