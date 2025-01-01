Sundays at 11pm

Folksinger Michael Johnathon's WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour is an hour long, weekly live-audience, Americana format show that presents the best grassroots and acoustic music to our global audience.

WoodSongs tapes every Monday night at the Lyric Theater in Lexington, KY. Over the years amazing artists have graced our stage like Brandi Carlile, Judy Collins, Neko Case, Jacob Dylan, Norah Jones, Peter Yarrow, and more.

The live performance and conversation with the artists are used to encourage the audience to be involved in art, music and their hometown.