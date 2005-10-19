True-to-Life Debuts From Two Authors

The novel The Art of Uncontrolled Flight, by Kim Ponders, relates the efforts of a woman making her way as an Air Force pilot during the first Gulf War. Ponders was herself a pilot herself in the conflict.

And Nicole Lea Helget's memoir The Summer of Ordinary Ways is the tale of growing up on a Minnesota farm in the 1980s. Despite the bucolic setting, Helget's life was marked by bouts of violence and instability.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.