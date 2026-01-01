Hidden Brain- The Perceptions Tour

Hidden Brain is coming to Virginia!



The Perceptions Tour

With Shankar Vedantam



Are there parts of our minds that are hidden from us? This question launched the Hidden Brain podcast ten years ago. Since then, the program has helped millions of listeners accomplish their goals, improve their relationships, and develop a deeper understanding of their emotions. Now, host and creator Shankar Vedantam brings seven key insights from the first decade of Hidden Brain to the stage. Whether you’re new to the show or a longtime listener, this performance of science and storytelling will change how you think about yourself. Come share your own thoughts and ideas with Shankar and other fans of the show!



When: Sunday, September 30th, 2026

Where: Virginia Tech Center for the Arts in Blacksburg VA

Time: 2pm

Tickets: Coming Soon!



