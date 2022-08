Shakespeare's works inspire strong emotions both on stage and off. Co-host Renee Montagne kicks off Morning Edition's three-part Shakespeare series with a conversation with author Nigel Cliff about his book The Shakespeare Riots: Revenge, Drama and Death in 19th-Century America, which tells the story of an argument between two actors that led to a deadly riot.

