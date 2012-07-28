© 2022
Across Latin America, Making Cumbia Modern

By NPR Staff
Published July 28, 2012 at 4:12 PM EDT
Uruguayan musician and producer Juan Campodónico records as Campo.
Matilde Campodónico
/
Courtesy of the artist
Uruguayan musician and producer Juan Campodónico records as Campo.

Betto Arcos returns once again to weekends on All Things Considered to share what he's been spinning on Global Village, the world music show he hosts on KPFK in Los Angeles. This week, Arcos has brought Guy Raz four 21st-century interpretations of cumbia, a traditional music from Colombia and Panama. But Arcos' contemporary playlist stretches beyond the humid north of South America, featuring garage-rock cumbia from Mexico City, subtropical cumbia from urban Uruguay and more.

