Balkan Brass Band Favorites From 'Global Village'

By NPR Staff
Published June 7, 2014 at 12:03 PM EDT
The Brooklyn band Slavic Soul Party! combines Balkan brass with funk and jazz.
Courtesy of the artist
World-music DJ Betto Arcos returns to weekends on All Things Considered to share the music he's been playing on Global Village, the show he hosts on KPFK in Los Angeles. This week, Arcos brings four different takes on the Balkan brass band. From a mashup of funk and jazz out of Brooklyn to fun and funky circus music from the Oaxaca Mountains, Arcos' picks span the globe. Hear his conversation with host Arun Rath at the audio link.

