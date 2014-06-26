Latitudes: International Music You Must Hear In June

Since June is the traditional month for weddings, how about we turn our ears this month to two odd-but-charming marriages and a party that devolves into a drunken episode?

The first two are oddball transcultural affairs. The first pairs the Korean hit-maker Psy with the affable Snoop Dogg, while the other is ... well, let's call it an arranged group marriage, in which savvy Japanese producers wed a trio of Japanese teens with a bevy of metal players.

From there, we'll move on to the post-wedding revelries. First some dancing, then some fierce partying that just might be tipping into warfare, and then an finally an ode to drunkenness — if not the kind you immediately imagine.

