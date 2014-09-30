Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
1 of 10 — King Tuff.
Dan Monick / Courtesy of the artist
2 of 10 — Sarah Jaffe.
/ Courtesy of the artist
3 of 10 — Chancha Via Circuito.
/ Courtesy of the artist
4 of 10 — The Gotobeds' new album, Poor People Are Revolting, comes out Sept. 2.
/ Courtesy of the artist
5 of 10 — Father.
Favela Bowser / Courtesy of the artist
6 of 10 — Sugar Stems.
Sugar Stems.
/ Courtesy of the artist
7 of 10 — Hollie Cook.
/ Courtesy of the artist
8 of 10 — Making Movies is getting a lot of spins on Kansas City's The Bridge.
Austin Goldberg / Courtesy of the artist
9 of 10 — Frazey Ford.
Frazey Ford.
/ Courtesy of the artist
10 of 10 — Lexus.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.