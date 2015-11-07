New And Old Sounds From Mexico's Festival Internacional Cervantino
1 of 5 — Taraf de Haidouks, a Romanian group that recently celebrated 25 years together, performs at the 2015 Festival Internacional Cervantino in Guanajuato, Mexico.
2 of 5 — Cécile McLorin Salvant gives a festival performance at the Teatro Juárez.
3 of 5 — Argentina's Camerata Bariloche chamber ensemble performs at the Templo de La Valenciana.
4 of 5 — Cuban saxophonist Paquito D'Rivera and Mexican composer Armando Manzanero join forces on stage.
5 of 5 — An angel walks the streets of Guanajuato.
Betto Arcos — world-music connoisseur and host of the Cosmic Barrio podcast — is a frequent guest of weekends on All Things Considered, where he shares the music he's discovered in his travels.
He recently returned returned from the Festival Internacional Cervantino, a major performing arts festival in Guanajuato, Mexico. From Argentinian chamber music to American jazz, he joins host Michel Martin to share some of his favorite acts from the event. Hear their conversation at the audio link, and listen to the songs below.
