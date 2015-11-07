New And Old Sounds From Mexico's Festival Internacional Cervantino

Betto Arcos — world-music connoisseur and host of the Cosmic Barrio podcast — is a frequent guest of weekends on All Things Considered, where he shares the music he's discovered in his travels.

He recently returned returned from the Festival Internacional Cervantino, a major performing arts festival in Guanajuato, Mexico. From Argentinian chamber music to American jazz, he joins host Michel Martin to share some of his favorite acts from the event. Hear their conversation at the audio link, and listen to the songs below.

