The case to free Happy the elephant from the Bronx Zoo

Is an elephant a person? For some, the answer may be a clear ‘no.’ But many animal rights advocates believe that animals, including elephants, should receive legal protections similar to humans.

The debate is at the center of a trial now underway in New York state’s top appellate court — and it has implications for animals across the country and perhaps around the world.

Host Anthony Brooks speaks with author and Harvard historian Jill Lepore.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

