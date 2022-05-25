The names of the victims killed in the Texas elementary school shooting

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd report the names of the victims of Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: Xavier Lopez, Jose Flores, Eliahana Cruz Torres, Jackie Cazares, Ellie Garcia, Jailah Nicole Silguero, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, Tess Marie Mata, Nevaeh Bravo, Makenna Lee Elrod, Maite Rodriguez, Alexandria Aniyah “Lexi” Rubio, Uziyah Garcia, Amerie Jo Garza, Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez, Irma Garcia, Eva Mireles.

