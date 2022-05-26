Uvalde holds vigil to honor victims of school shooting

The nation continues to grapple with yet another mass shooting that snatched the lives of 19 children and two teachers much too soon.

In Uvalde, Texas, the community is responding in a way that characterizes this close-knit ranching town: together. On Wednesday night, they held a vigil to honor the fallen.

NPR national correspondent John Burnett was there. He joins host Peter O’Dowd to describe the scene there and to explain some new details about how the shooting happened.

