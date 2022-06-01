A MARTINEZ, HOST:

NASA has been studying a planet called 55 Cancri e - sort of like Earth, but much closer to its star, with temperatures hot enough to melt and vaporize rocks and possibly oceans of lava, with clouds that rain molten rock. The new James Webb Space Telescope is expected to give us a closer look at what NASA calls a super hot super-Earth in the next few weeks, which sounds like the perfect planet to wear my Ari Shapiro is my co-pilot tank top with SPF of a million minimum.

