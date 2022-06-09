A Prologue
If you’re just starting on Memory Wars, try starting here. We’ll tell you how this is going to work and what to expect as you listen along.
Signup here for email updates about the project and new episodes.
Credits:
Hosts Mallory Noe-Payne, Michael Paul Williams
Story Editing by Oluwakemi Aladesuyi, Additional Editing from Caitlin Pierce
Music by Sun Rain, sound design and mixing by Chad Skinner and Dani Ramez of Half Moon Audio.
Logo design by Ruth Tam
This research and the resulting podcast were made possible in part by a grant from the German-American Fulbright Commission.