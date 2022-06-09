The Two Reconstructions
How did two reconstructions, in two different countries, turn out so differently?
We start with three generations of German women, and go back in time from there. Through defeat, occupation, and rebuilding. How did two reconstructions, in two different countries, turn out so differently?
Credits:
Hosts Mallory Noe-Payne, Michael Paul Williams
Story Editing by Oluwakemi Aladesuyi, Additional Editing from Caitlin Pierce
Music by Sun Rain, sound design and mixing by Chad Skinner and Dani Ramez of Half Moon Audio.
Logo design by Ruth Tam
This research and the resulting podcast were made possible in part by a grant from the German-American Fulbright Commission.