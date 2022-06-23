Haley's Story
Haley’s ancestors were Holocaust survivors. But she’s chosen to return to Germany anyway. We follow her journey to reclaim the things stolen from her family — an identity and a homeland.
Why would someone return to a place of unspeakable trauma and what does it take for them to feel welcomed?
Credits:
Hosts Mallory Noe-Payne, Michael Paul Williams
Story Editing by Oluwakemi Aladesuyi, Additional Editing from Caitlin Pierce
Music by Sun Rain, sound design and mixing by Chad Skinner and Dani Ramez of Half Moon Audio.
Logo design by Ruth Tam
This research and the resulting podcast were made possible in part by a grant from the German-American Fulbright Commission.