The Writers' Room: Jesmyn Ward and 'Mother Swamp'
Jesmyn Ward is the acclaimed author of “Salvage the Bones” and “Sing, Unburied, Sing.” She’s also a twice-over recipient of the National Book Award.
Her latest project is a short story called “Mother Swamp,” which takes us back to the South, this time to Louisiana. It follows a 17-year-old girl and the nine generations of women before her who survived illness, hunger, and enslavement.
It’s inspired by the real-world hidden communities of descendants of escaped slaves throughout the southern United States.
“Mother Swamp” is part of a new Amazon Original Stories collection titled “A Point in Time.” Jesmyn Ward joins us to talk about her life and career.
