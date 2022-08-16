Despite commission's ruling, Kenya election appears to be far from over

On Monday, the head of Kenya’s election commission declared that the current deputy president, William Ruto, narrowly defeated his challenger.

Despite the announcement, the election appears to be far from over, with accusations of vote tampering and a failed attempt at transparency causing strife amongst the population.

NPR’s East Africa correspondent Eyder Peralta is in Nairobi and joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.