Cases on affirmative action, voting rights and EPA in upcoming Supreme Court term

The Supreme Court’s new term starts next week after a blockbuster last term when the court overturned Roe v. Wade. This term will include cases on affirmative action, voting rights and the regulation of wetlands.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Dahlia Lithwick who writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast Amicus. She’s author of the new book, “Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America.”

